Rishabh Pant made headlines for his second-fastest Test fifty against Australia on day two of the fifth BGT Test against Australia in Sydney. Pant hit a 29-ball fifty during India’s second innings at the SCG - his quickest Down Under, helping the visitors recover from early blows inflicted by Aussie quick Scott Boland. India ended day two on 141 for six, with a lead of 145.

