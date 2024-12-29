Mark Waugh wants Australia’s next ‘Andrew Symonds’ Beau Webster to replace under-fire Mitchell Marsh in the XI for the final BGT Test at the SCG starting January 3 next year. Marsh hasn’t done justice to his selection in four Tests he played against India this time, scoring just 73 runs across seven innings, averaging 10.42. Even on Sunday (Dec 29), day four at the ‘G’, he got out on a duck off Jasprit Bumrah.

Advertisment

Jasprit Bumrah takes his 200th Test wicket and follows it up with 201 just moments later!#AUSvIND | #MilestoneMoment | @nrmainsurance pic.twitter.com/NpiXDBaVDI — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 29, 2024

Considering he's bowling limited overs for whatever reasons and has been failing with the bat throughout this crucial series, the selectors are bound to discuss his selection ahead of the final Test in Sydney.

Coming in at number six, Marsh hasn’t replicated his past performances for which he won the Allan Border medal lately, putting pressure on Alex Carey and the tail, though they have found some runs across all Tests this time.

Advertisment

Also read | BGT, MCG Test: Aussie tail frustrates India after Bumrah’s heroic spell on day 4

Waugh reckoned Australia could try uncapped Webster at number seven, with Carey getting promotion in the batting order – a role late Aussie all-rounder Andrew Symonds used to play in his time. Like Symonds, who used to bowl seam and spin regularly, a rarity, Webster can do both and comes across as a handy lower-order batter.

Speaking to Fox Sports, Waugh said, “There will be (a debate), depending on the conditions and the balance of the team. Beau Webster’s in the squad, (Marsh has made) no runs in this game.”

Advertisment

“In theory, you could bat Alex Carey at six, have Beau Webster at seven, that could be an option as well.

“(Webster) is a batting all-rounder, but he will bowl more overs, plus he can bowl off-spin and seam. That will be a discussion point depending on what happens in the next two days here, the fitness of Mitchell Starc for example,” Waugh continued.

Langer differs

Though Marsh isn’t the only weak link in Australia’s batting order, with opener Usman Khawaja also under scrutiny for lack of runs and impact at the top, former coach Justin Langer believes otherwise, saying Pat Cummins and the team management must stick with Marsh for the final Test.

Sharing his thoughts in a conversation on Channel 7, Langer said dropping Marsh for the final game, regardless of the result of the ongoing Test, will not send a positive message.

Meanwhile, Australia’s tail Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland added 55 runs for the tenth wicket, helping the hosts cross the 330-run lead (333), with their scorecard reading 228 for nine at stumps on day four.

(With inputs from agencies)