Ace Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood is frustrated with a ‘random side strain’ that ruled him out of the remainder of the India Test series. Hazlewood suffered a strain on his right side during the just-concluded Gabba Test, ruling him out of the game and the series. Scott Boland will replace him in the XI for the Boxing Day Test at the iconic MCG starting December 26.

“Just frustrating really. Ticked every box heading into the (third) Test; I could understand if it was my side again, but it was just a random calf strain,” Hazlewood said during a chat with 7NEWS. “It’s just the timing again, they are only little 2-3 week injuries, it’s just the timing of it and missing big games is the frustrating thing, Obviously, do a deep dive into it and see what we can come up with … feels pretty random.”

Hazlewood played the BGT opener at the Optus Stadium in Perth but missed the following Pink-Ball Test in Adelaide due to an injury. Though he recovered in time for the third Test at the Gabba, Hazlewood pulled up ahead of the fourth-day play, injuring his right calf.

“I’ve had a history of sides and calves; they’re probably the two things that have kept me out for the majority over the last four years. But yeah, I sort of just keep adding another layer to the defence, hopefully, get back into the gym, I’ve ticked a lot of boxes over the last 12 months,” the seamer continued.

Josh eyes return in Sri Lanka Tests

Considering Hazlewood will not return until 100% fit, the seamer expressed his desire to make a comeback for the away Sri Lanka Tests early next year.

Though Australia still leads India on the chart for teams with better chances of directly sealing the WTC Final 2025 qualification, they must win at least two of the four remaining Tests to ensure a smooth ride into the finals.

“That’s probably the goal; just take it as it comes over the next few weeks. No rush to get anything in a hurry, it’s just getting everything right. Probably take a few extra days here and there. Ticking things off and getting everything right,” Hazlewood noted.

Meanwhile, the five-match series between Australia and India is tied at 1-1, with two games remaining.

Should the hosts win the remaining two matches, they will directly qualify for the final, but if India wins and completes the three-peat, they will reach their third straight WTC Final.

