Sam Konstas has emerged on the international cricket scene with his bumper Boxing Day Test debut against India. On day one of the fourth BGT Test at the iconic MCG, in front of over 87000 fans, the rookie batter did something no other cricketer had done before, reverse scooping Jasprit Bumrah for a six. He also hit 18 runs off Bumrah’s fourth over – the most he conceded in six balls in his decorated Test career thus far.

Having failed to get going against Bumrah earlier in the innings, Konstas found his touch in the seventh over, hitting Bumrah for a six off a reverse scoop before hitting him for a couple of boundaries later in the same over.

He then whacked him for a six to long-on in the 11th over, completing his second maximum against Bumrah and becoming only the second batter after Jos Buttler to do so.

What brought everyone’s attention to him was his sheer audacity to perhaps hit the best Test bowler right now, Bumrah, who attained the highest ranking for an Indian pacer ever (904), for boundaries for fun. Detailing on facing Bumrah at the ‘G’, Konstas said he wanted to put the pressure back on him, a punt that paid off.

"I think it probably will look silly if I did get out," Konstas said after the first day’s play at MCG. "But I've worked pretty hard on that shot, and I feel like it's probably a safe shot for me really. But I think that's the beauty about being young and maybe a bit naive. I'm just trying to put pressure back on the bowler in the best way I think is, and it was good to get a few runs today."

Looking at the ball and not bowler

Bumrah has had the better of Nathan McSweeney (who got replaced by Konstas) and Usman Khawaja mostly during three concluded BGT Tests; Australia needed someone brave to weather his storm and score runs against him. Walk in Sam, who scored 34 runs against the ace pacer – the most by any batter against him in a single spell (in Tests).

"I think I was just getting used to the wicket, first time facing him, getting used to his action," Konstas said. "Obviously, he beat my bat quite a few times, and [I] was lucky enough to get a few away. But it was a great contest.

"He's a legend of the game, obviously, so I was trying to put a bit of pressure on him, and it paid off today. But obviously, he took three wickets, and he changed the momentum. But, I think, I'm always challenging myself, trying to bring the best out of myself; so just getting that contest with him and trying to take his lines away,” Konstas continued.

Meanwhile, Sam scored 60 on his maiden outing before Ravindra Jadeja accounted for his dismissal, before trapping him in front of the wickets.

At stumps on day one, Australia’s scorecard read 311 for six.

(With inputs from agencies)