Australia’s batting great Steve Smith has joined veteran Sir Donald Bradman on the list of players with the most fifty-plus scores at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). During day one of the Boxing Day Test against India, Smith completed his fifty, his 10th at the venue, remaining unbeaten on 68 at stumps, with Australia’s scorecard reading 311 for six.

Advertisment

ALSO READ: BGT – Kohli on ICC's radar for confrontation with Konstas on day one at MCG

While Smith currently sits fourth on the list with ten fifty-plus scores in 12 matches played at this venue, former captains - Greg Chappell (13 from 17 Tests), Donald Bradman (12 from 11 Tests) and Ricky Ponting (11 from 15 Tests), are ahead of him.

Batters with most 50+ scores in Tests at MCG -

Advertisment

Greg Chappel - 13 from 17 Tests

Donald Bradman - 12 from 11 Tests

Ricky Ponting - 11 from 15 Tests

Steve Smith - 10 from 12 Tests*

The right-handed batter completed another fifty of this series following tea on day one off 71 balls. Besides, unlike how it panned out for the hosts in the previous three games, where they lost wickets upfront, the top four completed respective fifties in this ongoing Test.

Smith nears massive milestone

Advertisment

For what he brings to the table in this format with an average of over 56 (56.44), Smith is perhaps the best Test batter of the past decade. His accolades speak for himself, and even though his reflexes seem to catch up with time, he stands tall as one of the best in his country.

Following day one's play, Smith's overall runs tally reads 9877 runs, just 123 away from completing 10,000 Test runs - a massive milestone in cricket. Should and when he reach the landmark, Smith will become the fourth Australian batter after Ponting (13,378), Allan Border (11,178) and Steve Smith (10,927).

Even Steven day one at the 'G'

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first in Melbourne. They made two changes to their playing XI, bringing in Scott Boland for injured Josh Hazlewood and replacing Nathan McSweeney with uncapped Sam Konstas.

Konstas and Usman Khawaja shared an 89-run stand for the first wicket, with the newcomer making headlines for his impressive start to his Test career (scoring 60) and an uncalled-for mid-pitch altercation with India great Virat Kohli.

Following his departure inside the first session, Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne kept the run rate ticking, scoring respective fifties. Though Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh got out on 0 and 4, respectively, Smith stood one end, hitting another gritty yet decisive fifty. Australia also lost keeper-batter Alex Carey on 31 but ended the day with Smith and captain Pat Cummins at the crease.

(With inputs from agencies)