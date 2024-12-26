Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas were involved in a heated exchange on day one of the Boxing Day Test between Australia and India at the iconic MCG. Konstas, making his Test debut in Melbourne, replacing Nathan McSweeney, was on the top of his game, hitting Jasprit Bumrah for sixes and fours for fun before Virat shouldered him after the end of the 10th over, leading to a minor altercation.

WATCH VIDEO -

Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas exchanged a heated moment on the MCG. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/QL13nZ9IGI — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 26, 2024

Usman Khawaja and the umpires had to intervene to separate them, with the commentators expressing concern about Kohli facing a potential fine or punishment for this uncalled-for mid-pitch instance. Ricky Ponting, the former Aussie great and fierce competitor, noted that Kohli deliberately charged towards Konstas, instigating the confrontation.

"Have a look at where Virat walks," Ponting observed while commentating on Channel 7 on this incident. "Virat's walked one whole pitch over to his right and instigated that confrontation. No doubt in my mind, whatsoever."

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia reported that ICC might review his actions after the day's play, and if found guilty of doing it purposely, which the former ICC official Simon Taufel believes was the case, Kohli could face some repercussions.

Speaking to Channel 7 about this instance, Taufel feels Kohli’s actions qualify as "inappropriate physical contact" under the ICC's Code of Conduct.

“This long shot that's been provided by the director is really interesting because it shows Virat Kohli actually changing his line to get into the personal space of Sam Konstas.

“Now, there's a clause within the ICC Code of Conduct that talks about inappropriate physical contact and that's the clause that the umpires and the referee will be looking at, at close of play today to see whether or not Virat's actions fall into that category and my suggestion would be that they'll probably - looking at that seriously - more than likely do something about that now,” Taufel said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

What does Konstas has to say about this instance?

Regardless of this incident, Konstas' Test debut is one to remember. Impressing everyone with his array of shots, including hitting Bumrah for 18 runs in an over – the most that he conceded thus far in Tests, Konstas shared his views on his unlikely altercation with Kohli.

Following his dismissal, Konstas detailed what happened on the pitch.

"I think the emotions got to both of us. I didn't quite realise; I was doing my gloves, then a little shoulder charge, but it happens in cricket,” Konstas said on Channel 7 during the second session.

Meanwhile, Australia ended day one on 311 for six, with the top four, including Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith completing respective fifties.

(With inpits from agencies)