Adelaide, Australia

Glenn McGrath is a generational great, and so is Jasprit Bumrah. Two bowlers, perhaps the best of their respective eras, have traumatised batters across formats with their unparalleled skills. While McGrath owned veterans with his tight line and length, Bumrah did the same, adding pace and searing yorkers.

Advertisment

After Bumrah's masterclass in Perth, both as a leader and bowler, wherein he picked eight wickets across two innings and guided India to a famous win at the Optus Stadium. In Adelaide, despite the result, McGrath talked highly of Bumrah’s unique bowling action and what makes it special.

Although Bumrah received uncalled-for flak over his action Down Under, McGrath shut the critics, explaining how his run-up, the jump, the body alignment and the bowling arm, clubbed together, created a monster like Bumrah.

ALSO READ: BGT – Josh Hazlewood sets deadline before committing to Gabba Test availability

Advertisment

“He’s just so unique. Isn’t he in his action the way he runs up,” McGrath said while doing commentary for ABC Sports during the Adelaide Test. “It’s not something you teach young bowlers to do, but he’s found a way. He ambles in, and then the last two steps just powers through the crease while such great areas.

“He’s quite hyper-mobile in his joints and sort of got a great wrist and very good control. Ball moves both ways, so, he’s full package,” McGrath continued.

What McGrath advised Bumrah?

Advertisment

McGrath recalled the first time he watched Bumrah and his interaction with the Indian pacer. While complimenting how well Bumrah transformed into the best bowler, Glenn revealed what he told him, although he ran away from taking credit for that.

“Well, you’ve got a whatever their natural ability is, and I saw Jasprit when he was younger, he had a good pace, but his action was completely different,” McGrath recollected.

“It was a short run-up; he was bowling quick, but he had a massive jump (away from the stumps), and then he’d bowl.”

“He had good pace and angled in and everything, and I sort of suggested it’d be better if he went straight through the crease, but he couldn’t do it, and so he played like that,” McGrath noted.

Getting into the nitty-gritty of Bumrah’s action and how it worked out for him without troubling him enough, barring a knee and back injury lately, McGrath said,

“I think then he had a problem with his knee, he sort of blew his knee out whatever damage he did to it, and when he came back, I think he had to train himself to go straight through the crease.”

“So, first let me say I’m not taking any credit whatsoever for that, but he had to retrain himself, which is tough, and now he goes straight through the crease that arm right behind the ball and with that pace and skidding it into the stumps, he’s definitely a handful,” he added.

Meanwhile, India and Australia will face off in the third Test at the Gabba in Brisbane starting December 14.

The series is tied at 1-1 after Australia completed a stunning comeback in Adelaide after a Perth shocker.

(With inputs from agencies)