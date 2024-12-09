New Delhi, India

Former Australia wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist feels Virat Kohli should take a leaf out of Sachin Tendulkar's historic 241-run unbeaten knock from the 2004 Sydney Test to overcome his woes outside off-stump line. Kohli got dismissed for 7 and 11 during India's 10-wicket loss in the second Test of the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in Adelaide. His dismissal in the second innings once again exposed his issues outside the off-stump. Thus, Gilchrist feels Kohli should take a leaf out of Tendulkar's SCG Test innings, where he didn't chase the balls outside off-stump, to regain his form.

Advertisment

Gilchrist said on Cricbuzz after the Adelaide contest, "The biggest battle, is not with what's coming towards you from the bowler or the skill of the opposition, it's more about battle between your ears. So, not suggesting that Virat scrambled any sense, but maybe he's got to try and hone in on what Sachin Tendulkar did at the SCG. And say 'right he'd say, right, I'm not gonna go chase anything outside off stump. You come to me.' You just play the patience game."

Back in the 2003/04 BGT, in Australia, Tendulkar was going through a bad phase but overcame his rut by not playing the balls outside off-stump and scored a majestic 241* in the fourth and final Test in Sydney. It will be interesting to see if Kohli also does the same in the remaining three Tests Down Under.

Also read: BGT: 'We saw defensive captaincy,' former Indian opener slams Rohit Sharma after India's Adelaide Test loss

Advertisment

Gilchrist further added, "He's got enough experience under his belt to know that he's mentally tough. He's carried the weight of expectation since U-19 level, entering the IPL and becoming the icon that is. He should be able to say to himself, I'm going to do what's within my capacity to do the best thing for the team, and if it's a long, patient game, so be it. If you play long enough, you're probably gonna have to evolve with different ways and this might be an opportunity for Virat to do that."

The 2024/25 BGT is currently level at 1-1 after the opening two games. The third Test starts on Dec. 14 (Saturday) at The Gabba, Brisbane.