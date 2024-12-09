New Delhi, India

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra blamed Rohit Sharma for India's 10-wicket loss to Australia in the second Test of the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT), held at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. On Day 3 on Sunday (Dec 8), India lost the second Test as Pat Cummins & Co levelled the five-match series 1-1.

Shortly after the loss, Chopra rued Rohit's defensive captaincy, especially for under bowling vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah in a crucial part of the first innings, for the visitors' heavy defeat.

Chopra pointed out Rohit's mistake from Day 2, on Saturday (Dec 7), when he gave only a four-over spell to Bumrah in the morning session, allowing Australia to post 337 in response to India's 180.

"Jasprit Bumrah had bowled a four-over spell and had already picked up a wicket in that. So why did he bowl only four overs, and didn't bowl after that at all? He didn't bowl in the entire session. So you are 100 percent right when you say you missed a trick in captaincy. Rohit's captaincy - let's call a spade a spade. We saw defensive captaincy. He allowed the match to drift," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Bumrah bowled only a handful of deliveries to Travis Head when he came out to bat. As a result, he scored a majestic 141-ball 140 and propelled his side's lead to 157.

It proved to be the turning point of the second Test as India never staged a comeback. In the second essay, India fell flat and managed only 175, setting a 19-run target to lose heavily.

Chopra further added pressure on Rohit, reminding him of losing three successive Tests at home (versus New Zealand in October). Even the Perth Test win came under Bumrah with Rohit unavailable due to paternity leave.

Chopra added, "He wasn't the captain in the Perth match. So that win doesn't count for him. If we leave the last century, it's Dhoni, Kohli and Rohit, and the biggest concerning thing, which might not be with anyone else, is three consecutive losses at home. The captaincy has been a little lacklustre."

Rohit has lots riding on his shoulders. In 2024, he averages a poor 27.13 in whites and has now lost four Test matches in a row as captain. Will he lead India's bounce back in the third Test, in Brisbane?

Only time will tell.