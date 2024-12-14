Brisbane, Australia

Rain played spoilsport on day one of the third BGT Test between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane. After India won the toss and elected to bowl first, the Australian batters stood tall for 13.2 overs, hitting 28 runs without losing a wicket, before a second and extensive spell of showers forced early stumps, leaving the players and the fans frustrated. So, what does the weather forecast for the remaining four days in this Test say?

Following a week of rain in the city, the Indian captain would have wanted to make the most of the damp conditions, thus asking Australia to bat first on day one. With the green top and cloud cover on offer, the Indian seamers were expected to make early inroads; however, lack of zip and disciplined bowling saw the openers – Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney playing out the 13-plus overs bowled on Saturday (Dec 14).

Though Jasprit Bumrah kept it tight, his pace seemed to dip a bit, while Mohammed Siraj conceded runs, including getting hit off a cracking pull shot for a four by Khawaja.

Akash Deep, one of the two changes in the Indian XI for this Test, was wayward at the start of his spell but troubled McSweeney with the outgoing deliveries.

It's good for India that rain halted play as they can regroup and come back stronger on day two, which will see 98 overs bowled, eight more than the usual limit.

Weather forecast for remaining four days in Brisbane?

While day one of the Gabba Test got abandoned due to continuous rain, day two would be dryer; as per Accuweather, the chances of rain are a mere eight per cent, though extensive cloud cover is expected.

On Monday (Dec 16), day three of the third Test, there is a 69 per cent rain probability, with expected precipitation for 90 minutes. While the temperature would be around 28 degrees Celsius, rain interruptions are expected.

On the last two days of the Test (Tuesday and Wednesday), rain probability is around 84 per cent and 56 per cent, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies)