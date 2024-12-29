Australia's back-up wicketkeeper Josh Inglis was on Sunday ruled out of the fifth Test against India with a calf strain.

Inglis suffered the injury while fielding as a substitute during day two of the fourth Test in Melbourne, a Cricket Australia statement said.

The 29-year-old aims to be fit for the two-Test series in Sri Lanka beginning in Galle on January 29.

"A replacement in the squad for the fifth Test match in Sydney will be announced in due course," CA said.

Uncapped at Test level, Inglis has played in 26 one-day internationals and 29 Twenty20 internationals since making his international debut in 2022.

The fifth and final Test against India will be played in Sydney beginning on January 3.

