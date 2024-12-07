Adelaide, Australia

Question marks were raised on the standards of umpiring in the second Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test match between India and Australia on Saturday (Dec 7). Playing on Day 2 of the pink-ball Test in Adelaide, Marsh was given not out on an LBW appeal drawing comparisons with KL Rahul’s controversial dismissal in the Perth Test. Fans did not hold back on the ‘double standards’ in umpiring and took to social media to showcase their anger.

The third umpire should’ve taken more time on the Mitchell Marsh DRS call—needed more angles and frames. A bit unlucky for Ashwin and India there.#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/Cvrp1kqOxx — Drop_in cricket (@drop_incricket) December 7, 2024 ×

Question marks on umpiring

On the third ball of the 58th over in the Australian innings bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin, Mitchell Marsh came down the track and attempted a shot. The ball appeared to have hit the bat and the pad at the same time as Indian players appealed for an LBW. Umpire Chris Gaffaney turned down the appeal and judged Marsh not out, a decision that was challenged by Team India.

Upon review by third umpire Richard Kettleborough, there was no conclusive evidence found to overturn the decision as Marsh remained unharmed due to the benefit of the doubt.

1st Pic - Kl Rahul was given out in 1st test even after having inconclusive evidence. 2nd Pic - Mitchell Marsh was given not out because of inconclusive evidence. What is this hypocrisy @FoxCricket .#AUSvIND #BorderGavaskarTrophy pic.twitter.com/rTJ8jqhvPd — -????? ?? (@_zadon_) December 7, 2024 ×

However, in a similar incident on Day 1 of the Perth Test, Indian opener KL Rahul was given out despite no conclusive evidence. Like Marsh, Rahul's decision was also reffered to the third umpire, but in his case he had to depart which left the fans angry.

Ashwin exacts revenge

At the point of controversy, Marsh had yet to open his account as he looked to make the most of the opportunity. However, those ambitions were curtailed when he was batting on nine in the 64th over as Ashwin got the better of the Aussie all-rounder with a caught-behind. Rishabh Pant clutched his catch as the Aussies were narrowed to 211/5 at the time of writing.

Travis Head was batting on 63 while new man Alex Carey was yet to open his account. Australia lead India by 31 runs with still five wickets in hand in the first innings of the Adelaide Test.