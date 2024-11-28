Canberra, Australia

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting was left surprised after India won the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Monday (Nov. 25) with a record-breaking margin. India beat the Aussies at the Optus Stadium in Perth by 295 runs, which left Ponting baffled. According to Ponting, the conditions never favoured India, however, that did not stop Jasprit Bumrah’s side from clinching the Test.

Ponting surprised by India’s victory

“So, you've got to give them credit. I must admit, I didn't think that they could win the first Test, India, going there in Perth with conditions that are so foreign to them. But I also made a point going into the test match that I actually think India are a better team away from home now than they are at home. I think they play foreign wickets and conditions better than they play their own conditions now. And I think that's been proven over the last week in Perth,” Ponting said while speaking to Star Sports.

In the absence of skipper Rohit, India had a poor start in their first innings before bowlers came out on top. India were bowled out for 150 in their first innings before Jasprit Bumrah and Co. came good with the ball and skittled out Australia for 104. India then scored 487/6 with Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring tons.

India will play against the Aussies in the second Test match starting on Friday (Dec. 6) with skipper Rohit set for his return to the side. He was absent from the opening Test due to paternity leave, which will come as a huge boost for the side. On the other hand, Shubman Gill remains a doubt for the Adelaide Test due to a thumb injury he sustained during a warm-up game against the WACA Simulation side.