Brisbane, Australia

India’s Mohammed Siraj has moved on from his row with Australian star batter Travis Head as he prepares for the third Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test match in Brisbane. Siraj was calm and composed as he entered the gym on Wednesday (Dec 11) to prepare for the upcoming contest with the series 1-1 after Australia’s win in Adelaide.

Riding on Head’s brilliant 140 runs in the first innings of the pink-ball Test, Australia won by 10 wickets, a match during which the Aussie batter had a heated altercation with Siraj.

Siraj moves on from Head row

"Yeah man, it's all good," he said as quoted by the Sydney Morning Herald. In response to whether the decision upset him, the bowler added, "I am going to the gym now," brushing aside further enquiries.

On Saturday, with Australia in pole position, Head smashed Siraj for a six in the 82nd over, sparking anger for the Indian bowler. However, that was followed by Siraj getting the big wicket of Head after which both players were seen exchanging heated words.

Both players then spoke on the incident in a press conference and to the broadcasters, as they cleared their stance.

The heated argument did no harm to Head, as he was named Player of the Match having helped Australia continue their near-perfect record in pink-ball Tests.

Head scored 140 which set the tone for the hosts’ comeback into the series as India now struggle to reach the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

With South Africa winning against Sri Lanka, India now sit outside the top two and could miss out on a place in the WTC final if results don’t improve with three matches to go.

Both India and Australia are set to meet in the third Test match in Brisbane on Saturday (Dec 14) as teams look to take the lead in the five-match series.

Josh Hazlewood is expected to return for the Aussies while Harshit Rana is expected to keep his place in the Indian Playing XI.