Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has urged everyone to move on from the row between Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head as the focus now turns to the third Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Test match. On Saturday (Dec 7), Siraj and Head were seen exchanging words after the former bowled the Aussie star. The incident was later reported to the match referee for which Siraj was fined 20 percent of his match fees while Head was given a warning.

Harbhajan urges everyone to move

"Well, I think ICC is a bit too strict on players. These things happen in the ground. Obviously, forget what has happened and move forward. The players have patched up and talked to each other. Anyways, ICC being ICC has sanctioned the players. Let's put that aside now and let's move forward which is obviously, Brisbane. Let's focus on cricket rather than all these controversies. Enough is enough," said Harbhajan while speaking to Star Sports.

On Saturday with Australia in pole position, Head smashed Siraj for a six in the 82nd over, sparking anger for the Indian bowler. However, that incident was followed by Siraj getting the big wicket of Head after which both players were seen exchanging heated arguments. Both players then spoke on the incident in a press conference and to the broadcasters, as they cleared their stance.

According to Harbhajan, everyone needs to move on from the incident as both teams have bigger things to address on the field. Interestingly, both Siraj and Head were seen shaking hands on the final day of the Test match, cooling the heat in on the matter.

Both India and Australia are set to meet in the third Test match in Brisbane on Saturday (Dec 14) as teams look to take the lead in the five-match series. Josh Hazlewood is expected to return for the Aussies while Harshit Rana is expected to keep his place in the Indian Playing XI.