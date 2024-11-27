Perth, Australia

Australia star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has heaped praise on Indian great Jasprit Bumrah who helped India win the opening contest of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Monday (Nov 25). Bumrah was in fabulous form in the opening contest while he also captained the side in Rohit Sharma’s absence. Bumrah scalped eight wickets in the match and played a key role in Australia’s record defeat on soil.

Maxwell in awe of Bumrah

"It almost feels like his bouncer and his length ball are very similar to where his release point is, and it's really hard to pick up the difference between those and the ball always feels like it's coming back into you and he's got the ability to take the ball away, which just makes it extremely difficult. Bumrah is going to go down as potentially the best fast bowler of all time, maybe not with the amount of wickets he takes in every format,” Maxwell said on the Grade Cricketer Podcast.

India beat Australia by 295 runs in the Perth Test which saw the visitors take a 1-0 lead in the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The stand-in Indian skipper was at the centre of the win having picked a five-for in the first innings of the Perth Test. The Mumbai Indians pacer also played a key role in India’s T20 World Cup win earlier in the year and helped end an 11-year drought for the senior ICC trophy.

India push for 2-0 lead

With Rohit Sharma in frame for a return to the Indian side in the pink-ball contest in Adelaide it will be a golden opportunity for the visitors to extend their lead. Rohit’s return to the squad could force either Devdutt Padikkal or Dhruv Jurel out of the Playing XI. This will also mean KL Rahul will drop into the middle order vacating space for Rohit to slot in as Yashasvi Jaiswal’s partner. The second Test match will start on December 6 at the Adelaide Oval.