Adelaide, Australia

Indian top-order batter Shubman Gill will likely miss the second Test match against Australia starting next Friday (Dec 6) as the visitors look to extend their lead in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Gill, who missed the Perth Test due to a left thumb fracture is likely to require another two weeks to recover, likely ending his quest to return to the Playing XI for the Adelaide contest. The Indian team led by Jasprit Bumrah took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series having beaten Pat Cummins and Co by 295 runs on Monday.

Advertisment

Gill likely to miss Adelaide Test

With the pink-ball Test in running, Gill will face a race against time to be fit for the all-important contest. However, media reports state that he is unlikely to be in the Playing XI due to the extent of the injury. He suffered a thumb injury in the warm-up match against the WACA Simulation side before the Perth Test. In case Gill fails to recover, the Indian team will likely show faith in either Dhruv Jurel or Devdutt Padikkal for the second Test.

While Gill’s absence could be a huge factor, the Indian team will be boosted by the return of skipper Rohit Sharma. He landed in Australia after missing the opening contest due to paternity leave and will be available for the day-night Test match. His availability will likely force either Jurel or Padikkal to drop out with KL Rahul will squeeze into the middle order.

Advertisment

ALSO READ | Sri Lanka A side abandons Pakistan tour mid-way due to violent protests in Islamabad

India to push for a 2-0 lead

With the second Test set to start on December 6, the Indian team will look to hold on to the momentum heading into the contest. Rohit’s men will have a two-day match against Prime Minister’s XI on Nov 30 and Dec 1 in Canberra before taking guard in Adelaide. With momentum, the visitors will have the golden opportunity to extend their lead and keep pace for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.