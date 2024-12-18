Brisbane, Australia

The Gabba Test match between India and Australia ended in a draw after rain played spoilsport on Day 5 of the contest. With Australia declaring at 89/7 in their second innings and setting a 275-run target for India, players from both camps decided to shake hands with no play taking place in the overcast conditions of Gabba post-tea session. As a result, the series stays at 1-1 with the next Test match to take place in Melbourne starting on Dec 26.

The play has been abandoned in Brisbane and the match is drawn. After the Third Test, the series is evenly poised at 1-1 Scorecard - https://t.co/dcdiT9NAoa#TeamIndia | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/GvfzHXcvoG — BCCI (@BCCI) December 18, 2024 ×

Gabba Test ends in a draw

With India needing 275 runs to win the Gabba Test, the rain was once again the highlight reel of Day 5 before the stumps were called. Interestingly, India started the day with the bat as Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep added eight more runs before the latter was dismissed by Travis Head.

With a lead of 185 runs, Australia came out to bat as they looked to make a good start to their innings. However, Bumrah was on the money for the visitors and scalped the wickets of Usman Khawaja (8) and Marnus Labuschagne (1) which saw him break Kapil’s record for most wickets.

Kapil had 51 wickets in 11 matches while Anil Kumble bagged 49 wickets in 10 matches during their tours Down Under.

The early wickets saw Australia suffer a batting meltdown as they lost seven wickets. Before declaring on 89, Aussie batters were all over the place, as Bumrah ended with figures of 18/3, while Akash Deep (28/2) and Mohammed Siraj (36/2) were also amongst the wicket-takers.

Pat Cummins was the top scorer with 22 off 10 while Alex Carey (20) and Travis Head (17) were the only other batters to get into double figures.

Ashwin calls time on career

After the match, legendary all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin called time on his illustrious career and bowed out on a high. The 2011 World Cup winner retired with a tally of 537 Test wickets in 106 matches while also scoring 3503 runs. He scored six hundreds in the format and was India’s most reliable all-rounder for over a decade.