New Delhi, India

After Australia's 295-run loss versus India in the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy opening Test in Perth, pacer Josh Hazlewood's comments made heads turn in the post-match presser. When asked to comment on the massive loss, Hazlewood brought the focus on the batters as they failed in both the innings.

He said, "You probably have to ask one of the batters that question probably, I am sort of relaxing and trying to get a bit of treatment, and I am looking mostly to next Test."

His remark prompted former cricketers like Ravi Shastri and David Warner stating that there might be a rift in the Australian camp, following batters' flop show in Perth.

However, Travis Head has rubbished all such claims ahead of the second Test in Adelaide, starting on Dec 6.

'One thing with body language and divide and all the stuff that comes out when you face a loss'

In a press-conference, Head said, "There's most of the dive when we're winning as well. I think that's the one thing with body language and divide and all the stuff that comes out when you face a loss, that this team's been together three or four years, and we were winning. I think it's not much too dissimilar. So yeah, the guys get along really well. We hold high expectations for both sides."

He added, "It's a very individualised sport. So batters want to hold our own. We know the bowl. We know how good our bowlers have been for us in the past, and they've got us out of trouble a lot. So, as a batting group, we know that if we can get enough runs on the ball, we put ourselves in a great position. So as a batter myself, I try to hold a lot of pride in what I do and knowing that if I can set it up for the big boys, that they can knock it down for us."

Head was Australia's top run-getter (89) in the final innings, during the home side's chase of 534 in the Perth Test. Head would hope for more support from the other end in the highly-anticipated pink-ball Test at the picturesque Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, starting on Dec 6.