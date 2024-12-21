Adelaide, Australia

Australia opener Nathan McSweeney hqw said he'll wait for the next opportunity after being dropped from the Test squad for the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) Series. McSweeney, who made his debut for Australia in the first BGT Test in Perth, scored only 72 runs in six innings.

"Yeah, I mean devastated, I get the dream come true and then didn't quite work the way I wanted," McSweeney told Channel 7. "But it's all part of it and I'll get my head down and get back in the nets and work really hard and hopefully be ready to go for the next opportunity."

The highly-touted 19-year-old Sam Konstas has replaced McSweeney in the squad after a string of good scores and recommendations from many former cricketers.

McSweeney, who was earlier picked ahead of Konstas, said that he failed to take his opportunity but that "It's the game we're in."

"If you don't take an opportunity and you're not performing as well as you want to, your position's never safe. So I missed out a few times with the bat and unfortunately wasn't able to take my opportunity but as I said I'll work really to make sure that if the opportunity comes round again I'm definitely ready," he added.

The axing comes in contradiction to Australia skipper Pat Cummins' backing of the youngster. Cummins had said that McSweeney did everything asked.

The opener arguably had the toughest debut, facing Jasprit Bumrah in his first Test. His highlight innings was soaking up the pressure under lights in the Adelaide Test along with Marnus Labuschagne which helped Australia consolidate the position next day and eventually win the match.

McSweeney, however, got out between 0 to 10 in the remaining innings in addition to staying not out in second innings in Adelaide while chasing a paltry target of 19 runs.