Australia

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar said that he isn't much of a fan of Mohammed Siraj getting all the criticism for second Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) send-off incident with Australia's Travis Head. Gavaskar also said that the pacers find it difficult to keep calm after being hit for runs – referring to the six hit by Head off Siraj before getting out.

"Siraj is getting the stick from all the saints in Australian cricket who, of course, were known for their impeccable behaviour on the field. It may have incensed Australian fans that Siraj’s fiery send-off was directed at Head, who scored a magnificent century and was also the local boy," wrote Gavaskar in his column for the Sydney Morning Herald.

"Head’s explosive batting is a delight to watch, but opposition bowlers are never amused. No wonder Mohammed Siraj, who was flicked nonchalantly for a six the ball before, was pumped up when he knocked over the local hero’s stumps," he added.

Both the players were later found guilty of breaching code of conduct by the ICC and subsequently reprimanded.

Siraj was found in breach of article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel which pertains to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon dismissal."

Head, on the other hand, was guilty of breaking article 2.13 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel relating to the “abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee during an international match.”

Siraj has received a fine of 20 per cent of the match fee and a demerit point too, while Head got away with just a demerit point.

The incident happened on Day 2 of the Test on Saturday (Dec 7) after Siraj clean bowled Head with a yorker in Australia's first innings.