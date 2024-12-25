New Delhi

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has created history by equalling recently retired Ravi Ashwin's points tally on the ICC Test bowlers rankings. Bumrah's 904 points are the joint-highest ever for an Indian bowler along with Ashwin who had achieved the feat in December 2016.

Bumrah's tally, which he achieved after the figures of 9/94 in third Test vs Australia, is also the best ever for an Indian pacer. He already stands at the top of ICC Test Bowler ranking - a huge 39 points clear of South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada's 865.

It is because of Bumrah that India are still alive in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). The pacer has been outstanding with 21 wickets in six innings of three Tests.

Bumrah's wicket-tally in the series is the highest from both sides with Aussie duo Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins at second place with 14 wickets apiece.

It has been a miserable situation for Indian bowlers apart from Bumrah. All the other Indian bowlers used in the series so far have 22 wickets collectively, with Mohammed Siraj taking 13 of them with India taking a total of 47 wickets.

With no Mohammed Shami available, Bumrah has been waging the lone battle against Australia with two five-for and one four-for and an economy rate of 2.60 with a strike rate of 25.14.

It is thanks to Bumrah that India won the first Test in Perth despite being bowled out for 150 in the first innings. With the pacer being played cautiously in the second Test of the series, Australia piled on runs against other bowlers and won the match eventually.

Bumrah was back to his best at the Gabba and helped India draw the Test with good performance from both bat and ball.

The five-Test series stands equal at 101 after three matches with two more games to go. The next match start December 26 (Boxing Day) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) while the last game is slated to be played from January 3-7 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).