Best win home or away: Former skipper Michael Vaughan on England's win over India in first Test

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has dubbed English side's victory over India in Hyderabad Test on Sunday (Jan 28) as the finest of all he has witnessed. England overcame 190-run deficit while batting second and eventually beat India by 28 runs on the fourth day. Ollie Pope with 196 in England's second innings along with debutant spinner Tom Hartley's 7/62 were the major factors as India folded at 202 in chase of 231.

“No one does that to India in their backyard. Look at what England have overcome. India are one of the finest Test teams ever at home. The wicket had real turn. And England had a first-innings deficit of 190 runs. India have never lost a Test at home when conceding such a big lead – it’s really incredible what England have achieved. It is the best win full stop – at home or away – in all the time I have been involved in English cricket,” wrote Vaughan in his column for The Telegraph.

The former skipper reserved some criticism for India captain Rohit Sharma and called his leadership in the first Test 'very average.'

“In India’s first-Test defeat in Hyderabad I thought Rohit Sharma’s captaincy was very, very average. I thought he was so reactive, I don’t think he manoeuvred his field or was proactive with his bowling changes. And he didn’t have any answer to Ollie Pope’s sweeps or reverse sweeps,” he noted.

India kept losing wickets at regular intervals after the opening partnership of 42 runs between skipper Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal. It was the 57-run partnership for the eighth wicket between Ashwin and Srikar Bharat that gave India some hope, but England spinner Tom Hartley's seven-wicket haul dashed all hopes for India.