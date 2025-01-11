Cricket is a funny game and has always been. For nearly 150 years since this sport existed, several rare instances have made headlines, but none close to the one that happened on Saturday (Jan 11). During game 31 of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) between the hosts Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat, Liam Haskett – the touring team’s seam bowler got hit for a six, only for his father, sitting in the crowd to grab the catch.

Advertisment

What are the odds? Unbelievable!

This rarest instance happened during the fourth over of the Heat’s run chase at the Adelaide Oval, when their opener Nathan McSweeney slammed a short ball to deep square leg for Haskett’s father, wearing a blue shirt and seated in the crowd, grab a stunner.

Also read | Test star Steve Smith smashes record third BBL ton on return - Watch

Advertisment

Later, after it was discovered that the person who grabbed that catch was none other than Haskett’s father, the commentators were left stunned.

Watch Video –

No way!



Liam Haskett got hit for six by Nathan McSweeney. The guy in the crowd that caught the catch?



His DAD 😆 #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/qyVVGXNGxt — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 11, 2025

Advertisment

Record-breaking day, game in BBL

Two Aussie cricketers completed their respective hundreds in the BBL on Saturday. While Test star Steve Smith hit his third (hundred) playing for Sydney Sixes against the Perth Scorchers earlier in the day, Strikers’ captain and opener Matthew Short slammed his first of the season to power the hosts to the second-highest team total (251-5) in tournament history.

Batting first, Short and Chris Lynn added 121 runs for the first wicket inside the first eight overs before returning Alex Carey impressed everyone with his 92m six.

92 metres over cover 😱



Welcome back to the BBL, Alex Carey! #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/2m13KLcbu5 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 11, 2025

Short scored 109 off 54 balls, including ten boundaries and seven sixes.

109 runs.

54 balls.

17 boundaries.



That was EPIC from Matt Short! #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/BEoBJdVBpd — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 11, 2025

Meanwhile, Short’s stay at the crease resulted in an unwanted record for the Heat bowlers, where, for the first time in BBL history, all bowlers conceded over 40 runs.

The left-armer Matthew Kuhnemann picked three wickets, while leggie Mitchell Swepson returned with two.

Failed run chase

The Heat tried something else by making seamer Michael Neser open for the first time; that move did little wonders but couldn’t help them complete the chase.

Brisbane Heat was 97 for three inside 11 overs and even scored 146 inside the 14 overs, but three wickets in under ten balls turned the momentum towards the hosts, who then grabbed Heat by its neck.

While spinner D-Arcy Short returned with four wickets, Haskett bagged two, including opener Neser and keeper-batter Tom Alsop.

Adelaide Strikers won the match by 56 runs, their third thus far this season.

(With inputs from agencies)