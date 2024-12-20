New Delhi, India

Match 6 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2024-25 edition will see the Hobart Hurricanes lock horns with the Perth Scorchers at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart on Saturday (Dec 21). Both teams have had a contrasting start to the eight-team tournament with the Hurricanes placed at the bottom, following a loss over Melbourne Renegades whereas the Scorchers beat Melbourne Stars in the opening clash of the current edition.

Talking about the Scorchers' opening game, they outplayed the Stars courtesy of a brilliant all-round display. Jhye Richardson starred with 3 for 19 before Cooper Connolly top-scored with a 51-ball 64 to help his side chase down a below-par 147-run target by six wickets.

The Hurricanes, on the other hand, were handed a six-wicket defeat by the Renegades after a disastrous performance with the bat, being all-out for a paltry 74. The Hurricances will be desperate to move past their horrific start and revamp, to not fall behind in the points table in the initial stage of the tournament.

HERE IS ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE LIVE STREAMING DETAILS OF THE CLASH:

Which stadium will host the Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers match?

The Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers match will be held at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

What time will the Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers match start?

The Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers match will commence at 4:00 PM local time (10:30 AM IST).

Where to watch the Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers match on TV?

The Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers match will be telecast on Star Sports network in India.

Where to watch the Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers LIVE Streaming online on OTT?

The Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers match will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

Squads:

Hobart Hurricanes: Matthew Wade, Mitchell Owen, Shai Hope, Ben McDermott(w), Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis(c), Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake, Waqar Salamkheil, Caleb Jewell, Peter Hatzoglou, Charlie Wakim

Perth Scorchers: Finn Allen, Keaton Jennings, Cooper Connolly, Matthew Hurst(w), Ashton Turner(c), Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kelly, Matthew Spoors