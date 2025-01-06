Babar Azam might have returned to form with twin fifties against South Africa in the Newlands Test in Cape Town, but someone seemed to be irked with that. During the 32nd over of Pakistan’s second innings on day three, Protean seamer Wiaan Mulder’s wild return throw hit Babar’s foot, which fueled a verbal altercation, leading to Babar losing his cool over the incident while walking towards Mulder.

Babar played a straight drive for Mulder to grab it in his follow-through and throw it back, only for the ball to hit Babar’s right foot, which was far from the wicket. Babar, however, was out of his crease, with South African keeper-batter Kyle Verreynne attempting a Carey-Bairstow throw upon collecting the ball.

Mulder, seemingly frustrated with an unbeaten stand, recorded saying to Babar, 'You were out of your crease,' explaining his wild throw.

Fight moment between Babar Azam and Wiaan Mulder. 🥵



Wiaan Mulder unnecessary throws the ball at Babar Azam & showing him verbal aggression. #BabarAzam𓃵 #PAKvsSA #SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/PZnPNTWELZ — Ahtasham Riaz (@ahtashamriaz22) January 5, 2025

Pakistan alive in second Test

South Africa batted first at the Newlands, hitting a whopping 615 in the first innings, thanks to three centurions – Ryan Rickelton (259), skipper Temba Bavuma (106) and Verreynne, who hit a hundred.

The hosts floored Pakistan in the first innings, wrapping them up on a mere 194 inside 55 overs, with Babar being their top scorer (58).

The right-handed batter entered this match with a fifty in the series opener in Centurion, his first in the format since December 2022. Out of form for an extended period, with his last international hundred coming in August 2023 (against Nepal in Asia Cup), Babar looked determined to turn his fortune in the second innings after South Africa enforced a follow-on.

With regular opener Saim Ayub ruled out of the ongoing Test with an injured ankle, Babar opened with Masood in both innings for the first time in Tests. Though his first shot at this position fetched him some runs, his knock in the second innings cheered up the Pakistan dressing room and million fans watching worldwide.

The pair made merry on day three, hitting runs for fun and cutting the deficit. While captain Masood completed his hundred, staying unbeaten on 102 at stumps, Babar missed out on his, getting out on 82.

Their 205-run stand for the first wicket broke several records, including the most runs for the opening pair while following on in Tests. It also is the second-highest partnership for any wicket for Pakistan against South Africa in Tests and fourth overall while following on for any pair.

Speaking on his poor shot selection, which led to his wicket, Babar said he should’ve capitalised on his chance but feels unfortunate to miss out.

"I should have capitalised during our partnership, but unfortunately, it didn't happen. In the second innings, my partnership with Shan has helped us come back into the game a little. Tomorrow, we have to try and build a partnership, and the longer those partnerships are the more pressure there'll be on South Africa,” Babar said.

