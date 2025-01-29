Advertisment

Australian batter Steve Smith on Wednesday (Jan 29) joined the elite 10,000-run club in Test cricket during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. Smith became the fourth Australian and 15th player overall to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket. Smith was dismissed at 9,999 runs in the SCG Test against India.

Steve Smith is the third fastest to reach the landmark in terms of innings played. The record is held by Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar, and Kumar Sangakkara, who reached the landmark in 195 innings. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting scored 10,000 runs in 196 innings, while Smith accomplished the feat in his 205 innings.

Smith is only the sixth player to reach the 10,000-run mark in Test cricket while leading a team. Notably, Smith was named Australia captain for the Sri Lanka tour after Pat Cummins pulled out of the series. The other players who reached the landmark as captains of the team are Allan Border, Steve Waugh, Brian Lara, Ricky Ponting, and Alastair Cook.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Australia find themselves on top in the first Test at Galle. Electing to bat, Australia came out all guns blazing and left Sri Lanka reeling. The move to promote Travis Head at the top worked wonders as the destructive southpaw slammed a fiery fifty. He was dismissed for 57 in 40 balls. Marnus Labuschagne did not get going and was dismissed for 20, however, Usman Khawaja held one end to take Australia to 145-2 at Llunchon Day 1. Australia have not won a series in Sri Lanka in 14 years.

‘Nice to tick that off': Smith after 10,000 Test runs milestone

After becoming only the fourth Australian to cross the 10,000-run mark in Test cricket on day one of the Galle Test against Sri Lanka, Steve Smith felt “nice to tick that off” with a flick wide of mid-on off Prabath Jayasuriya.

Advertisment

“Nice to tick that off,” Smith told official broadcaster Channel Seven at the stroke of lunch.

Allan Border, one of the players Smith now shares this milestone with, praised his determination and unique style. “He’s not the bloke where you say to your son ‘here’s a technique you’ve got to follow,’ but it’s worked for him, and that’s a good sign that you know your game. He’s done it so well. There’s prettier players, but not many who’ve got that record,” Border was quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald. Border went on to compare Smith to the greats of the game, saying, “I’m a huge fan of (Sachin) Tendulkar and (Brian) Lara – they were phenomenally good cricketers, but Steve is definitely up with that lot, for sure.”

Smith has compiled his runs at an average of over 55, with Kumar Sangakkara the only batter beyond the 10,000 figure with a better return (57.40). Among active players, only Joe Root's tally of 12,972 Test runs is higher than Smith's.