Steve Smith Retires: Australia’s stand-in ODI skipper Steve Smith announced his retirement from the ODI format on Wednesday (Mar 5) after his side’s exit from Champions Trophy 2025 at the hands of India. One of the greats of the game, Smith was a member of the 2015 and 2023 ODI World Cup squads of Australia and served as a stand-in skipper for the Champions Trophy 2025 in the absence of Pat Cummins. Smith’s decision to retire from the format comes hours after Australia had lost to India by four wickets in the Champions Trophy 2025.



"It has been a great ride and I have loved every minute of it," Smith said in a release on Wednesday (Mar 5).

"There have been so many amazing times and wonderful memories. Winning two World Cups was a great highlight along with the many fantastic teammates who shared the journey.

"Now is a great opportunity for people to start preparing for the 2027 ODI World Cup so it feels like the right time to make way.

"Test cricket remains a priority and I am really looking forward to the World Test Championship final, the West Indies in the winter and then England at home. I feel I still have a lot to contribute on that stage."

After a career spanning over a decade and a half, Smith hangs his boots with 170 appearances in ODI format (16th most for Australia). He has also scored 5800 runs during that time (12th highest for Australia). During those 170 appearances, Smith also led Australia in 64 matches including the Champions Trophy 2025 where his side exited in the semis after losing to India.

Smith finishes with 5,800 runs at an average of 43.28 and a strike rate of 86.96 per 100 balls faced, with 12 centuries and 35 fifties and a highest score of 164 against New Zealand at the SCG in 2016.

Despite his retirement from the ODI format, Smith will continue to feature in the Test and T20I format having recently scored a double ton against Sri Lanka in red-ball cricket. Smith has showed desire to play in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, as cricket returns to the quadrennial event after 128 years.