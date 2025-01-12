Steve Smith entered the record books with his third BBL hundred against Perth Scorchers on Saturday (Jan 11) – the joint-most by any player thus far in the competition. He, however, made headlines for his comments on wanting to play at the Olympic Games.

Smith, 35, returned to form in the recently concluded Test series against India, hitting two centuries in five games, adding up with another one in the T20Is – a format he wants to continue playing and likely to be played at the LA28 Summer Games.

Meanwhile, contrary to the notion of Smith only being better at Test cricket than in white-ball formats, although numbers suggest the same, the Aussie batter wishes to play T20s for a while before he decides to hang his boots.

"I would like to play in the Olympics; I reckon that would be cool," Smith said in a chat with FOX Sports. "We will see how far I go in terms of long-form cricket. But I am going to play short-form cricket for a while, I think, when I do finish. You never know."

Smith enjoys Sixers’ stint

Following a draining home series against India, Smith relishes the change of format, admitting he enjoys playing and scoring runs for his BBL side.

100 FOR STEVE SMITH!



That's his third BBL hundred, and he's done this one off just 58 balls 👏 #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/K6iqJ7HmYN — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 11, 2025

"I have not really spoken about it. I am not really that fussed. I do what I do, enjoy coming back here playing for the Sixers and helping the team have success. I love the boys in that change room," he said.

10,000 Test runs and Olympics

Smith will lead Australia in two Tests against Sri Lanka starting January 29 in Pat Cummins’ absence, and besides aiming to win it in the Island Nation, completing his 10,000th Test run is also on his mind.

During the fifth Test against India at the SCG, Smith, batting on four (with his overall tally read 9999), got out, leaving him stranded on that score.

On the other hand, cricket returns to the Olympic programme for the first time since 1900, marking its comeback after over a century. Cricket was among the five new sports added to the LA28 Summer Games schedule, with the format, teams, and schedule yet to go public.

