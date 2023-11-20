Australia's Deputy PM Richard Marles talks about cricket ties with India after 2023 ODI World Cup final

Australia Deputy Prime minister & Defence minister Richard Marles has termed India as the center of 'global cricket' even as he pointed that the game is 'emblematic of the relationship.' The Deputy PM was present at the Ahmedabad during the 2023 ODI World Cup final, representing his country. Speaking to WION's Diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, he shared his views on what cricket means for both countries and it binds the two nations together.

Sidhant Sibal: First question on cricket, Australia won and India obviously played well throughout the ODI World Cup, but how was it at the Narendra Modi stadium on Sunday, the electrifying atmosphere?

Richard Marles: It was an incredible, extraordinary experience for me. I was not expecting that. The teams played an amazing game on just the most extraordinary stage. It is the biggest cricket ground in the world, completely full and never heard the noise like that. When the first few Australian wickets fell, we were getting a bit nervous there and noise of the crowd was astounding. I spoke to the Australian cricketers after that in the dressing room, if they had heard something like before. What is clear now that for Australia Cricket, India is so familiar. All players play here in the IPL. They all said that they have heard noise like that in various IPL games. It's there second home in so many ways. It does speak through cricket, how relationship between the two countries has evolved so significantly.

Sidhant Sibal: Cricket has been the heart of the relation, team India visited Australia for the test match in 1947-48.

Richard Marles: They did and Bradman was the captain on that tour. My father saw Bradman play once and it was in that tour against India. It was a very iconic moment and since then, Indian tours of Australia have been significant. I t remember watching India play in 1977-78 and Bishan Singh Bedi, who sadly just passed away, he was the captain in that tour. It was my first time watching the two sides play in what was a great series. But I think now you know, global cricket has become centred on India. For us, it was really beating India in India and Australia. India matches are becoming really the pinnacle of the game. We obviously (Australia vs England) have a lot of tradition but I think increasingly we see top matches and series against India. And you're right that it really is emblematic of the relationship. We share a passion as two countries for this sport and we obviously have a very significant relationship with the United States. But you can't have a conversation with a taxi driver in Washington or New York, which you'll have with the taxi driver here in Delhi, where you feel passionately about the topic. And it binds us very closely together.

The defence minister is in Delhi for key India Australia 2+2 at foreign and defence ministers level. He said, Australia shares 'huge strategic alignment with India' and also 'comfort, the trust', pointing to increased interoperability between the militaries of the two sides.