Pat Cummins could miss the first showpiece event of the year—the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan and the UAE—with Australia sweating over the scan results of his sore ankle. Per the latest reports, Cummins, who will miss the away Sri Lanka tour for the birth of his child, is also managing ankle pain. Those privy to the information, including the chief selector George Bailey, admitted they are awaiting scan results to see if Pat can make it to the squad for the eight-team tournament.

"We'll have to wait and see when that scan comes back and see how it's tracking," chief selector George Bailey said. "There's a little bit of work to do. We'll probably get a bit more information around where that's at.”

Pat’s absence could hurt Australia, who last won this tournament in 2009, with India and Pakistan winning the two editions held since. Should Pat get ruled out, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, the vice-captain, would lead the team in the Champions Trophy scheduled for the February-March window.

Meanwhile, Cummins is not the only name whose participation remains under a dark cloud, with his fellow seamer Josh Hazlewood also doubtful for 2025’s first ICC event. Hazlewood got ruled out with a calf injury midway through the third BGT Test against India at the Gabba, with Scott Boland replacing him in the XI for the remaining two matches.

Like Cummins, Hazlewood will also miss the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka starting January 29 in Galle.

"Josh is working really hard, and all the news of how he's responding to his recovery from the calf injury is coming along really well," Bailey said. "It's just probably a little bit tight, given the amount of time that he would have missed and also with how we may structure up and the loads those quicks may be put under."

Who makes it to the Test squad?

Australia announced the Test squad for the Sri Lanka series on Thursday (Jan 9), with Steve Smith named captain. The visitors have recalled Todd Murphy and Matt Kuhnemann, with all-rounder Cooper Connolly receiving his maiden Test call-up.

Josh Inglis, who missed the last Test at the SCG, also returned to the side, while Australia named three seamers in Mitchell Starc, Sean Abbott and Scott Boland.

Australia Test squad for Sri Lanka series:

Steven Smith, Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc and Beau Webster

(With inputs from agencies)