AUS vs NZ: Marnus Labuschagne denies being under pressure despite string of low scores

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne has said that he never felt insecure about his spot in the playing XI despite a string of low scores. Labuschagne's comments came after scoring 90 in first innings of the second Test agains New Zealand on day 2 (Mar 9). Thanks to Labuschagne's gritty batting, Australia took an important 94-run lead in the first innings, scoring 256 in reply to New Zealand's 162.

"Did I feel like I was going lose my spot? I'd say no," Labuschange said after the day's play on Saturday. "That's what the confidence of this team has done. The coaches, the selectors, the captain, they're very clear with trusting in the players and trusting that we do have the best six, seven batters in the country here.

"If you're going through a rough patch, what we've been able to do over a period of time is, everyone's picking up each other's slack. When someone's not doing well, someone else picks it up.

"I felt like I probably haven't been at my best for a while. Since the SCG, the two 60s in each innings, I've been a bit short on runs and just short of that big score where I'm really making it count. But it's nice to be once again back in the runs," he added.

As for the match, New Zealand started poorly in the second innings as they lost Will Young for a team score of six. Tom Latham and Kane Williamson, who's also playing his 100th Test, then added 105 runs for the second wicket. Australia skipper Pat Cummins broke the stand by sending Cummins back.