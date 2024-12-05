Adelaide, Australia

AUS vs IND 2nd Test Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: Visitors India will look to extend their lead in the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy as they take on hosts Australia in the second Test starting on Friday (Dec 6). With skipper Rohit Sharma set for return and Scott Boland to play in the only pink-ball contest of the series both teams look to get the better of one another. Ahead of the second contest between hosts Australia and India, here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, and others.

When is the Australia vs India 2nd Test match?

The Australia vs India 2nd Test match will start on Friday (Dec 6).

Which stadium will host the Australia vs India 2nd Test match?

The Australia vs India 2nd Test match will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

What time will the Australia vs India 2nd Test match start?

The Australia vs India 2nd Test match will start at 2:30 PM local time (9:30 AM IST) with toss taking place at 2:30 PM local time (9:00 AM IST).

Where to watch the Australia vs India 2nd Test match on TV?

The Australia vs India 2nd Test match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the Australia vs India 2nd Test LIVE Streaming online on OTT?

The Australia vs India 2nd Test match will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

Squads:

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Abhimanyu Easwaran.