AUS vs BAN Head-to-Head: Check date, time, venue, probable playing XI, head-to-head, weather & pitch report

AUS vs BAN Head-to-Head: Australia will clash with Bangladesh in the 43rd ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match. The five-time champions will enter the field after their remarkable victory against Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Bangladesh will clash with Australia after they beat Sri Lanka in their previous match.

Here's everything you need to know about the AUS vs BAN World Cup 2023 match.

AUS vs BAN World Cup 2023 Match Details

Date: Saturday (Nov 11)

Time: 10:30 am IST

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Live Streaming App: Disney+Hostar

AUS vs BAN World Cup 2023 Head-to-Head Records

Australia and Bangladesh have clashed in 21 ODI-format matches. Australia has won 19 of these encounters, leading the head-to-head record by a massive margin. Bangladesh has won one ODI match against Australia, and one AUS vs BAN match ended in no result.

Furthermore, Australia has won seven times when batting first and 12 times when chasing. Bangladesh's solitary win came when chasing a target.

In the ODI World Cup history, the two nations have met three times, and Australia has won all three matches.

AUS vs BAN World Cup 2023 Probable Playing XI

Australia Playing XI:

David Warner, TM Head, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, JP Inglis (wk), G Maxwell, MP Stoinis, Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, A Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Bangladesh Playing XI:

Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

AUS vs BAN World Cup 2023 Weather & Pitch Report

AccuWeather says rain will not play a spoilsport in the Australia vs Bangladesh match. The temperature will range between 26 to 32 degrees Celsius, and fans can expect the game without interruption. Batsmen will score easily at the MCA ground in Pune, and the team winning the toss may choose to bowl. The average first-innings total in the last five games here is 304 runs.

