The West Indies wrapped up a clean sweep of their one-day international series with Bangladesh on Thursday as Amir Jangoo became just the second West Indian to score a hundred on ODI debut.

The hosts slipped to 234-6 chasing 322 to win the third and final match in St Kitts, but Jangoo guided them to a four-wicket victory with a sublime 104 not out off only 83 balls.

"It is surreal. It is an amazing feeling," said Jangoo. "A lot of hard work, finally paying off. Not sunk in yet, but it feels amazing. I just did not want to make a duck on debut."

It was the Caribbean side's first ODI series whitewash over a Test-playing nation in almost four years, since a 3-0 victory against Sri Lanka in March 2021.

The West Indies struggled early in their reply to Bangladesh's 321-5, losing three wickets inside the first five overs.

Sherfane Rutherford made 30 before being dismissed by Taskin Ahmed, but Jangoo put on 132 runs with Keacy Carty to get the Windies back in the hunt.

Jangoo was given a life on 61 when substitute fielder Parvez Hossain Emon dropped the simplest of chances at long-off off Bangladesh leg-spinner Rishad Hossain. But from the very next ball Hossain got his rewards when Soumya Sarkar held a fine catch to remove Carty for 95, denying the batter from St Maarten a second ODI ton.

The 27-year-old Jangoo brought up his three figures, though, with his fourth maximum, before helping his team ease over the line alongside Gudakesh Motie, who finished unbeaten on 44.

Jangoo became the 18th man to make a hundred on ODI debut and the first for the West Indies since Desmond Haynes against England in 1978.

Earlier, Bangladesh produced comfortably their best batting performance of the series after an unbroken partnership of 150 for the sixth wicket between Mahmudullah and Jaker Ali.

Despite 73 from Soumya and 77 for Mehidy Hasan Miraz, the tourists fell to a potentially perilous 171-5.

But 38-year-old Mahmudullah struck his 32nd ODI half-century, cutting loose in the closing overs as he made 84 not out, including seven fours and four sixes.

Ali continued his strong start to life in international cricket with an unbeaten 62, his maiden ODI fifty.

"Our batters did well, we got partnerships," said Bangladesh captain Mehidy. "We could have done better in the bowling and we could not get wickets in the middle overs -- that was the problem for us."

