Ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday (Jan 28) has announced that Geoff Allardice will step down from his role as Chief Executive.

Advertisment

Allardice, who first joined the ICC in 2012 as General Manager of Cricket after serving as Cricket Operations Manager at Cricket Australia, was appointed ICC CEO in November 2021 following an eight-month tenure as acting CEO. The ICC Board has stated that the process to identify Allardice’s successor will begin shortly.

ICC Chair Jay Shah expressed gratitude for Allardice’s contributions, noting that his leadership had been instrumental in advancing cricket on a global scale. Shah acknowledged Allardice’s dedication and wished him success in his future pursuits.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah becomes first Indian pacer to win this prestigious ICC award...

Advertisment

Reflecting on his time at the ICC, Allardice said it had been an honour to serve as Chief Executive. He highlighted the achievements made during his tenure, including expanding cricket’s global reach and strengthening the commercial foundation for ICC members.

He thanked the ICC Chair, board of directors, and cricket community for their support over the past 13 years, adding that he believed this was the right moment to step down and embrace new opportunities. Allardice expressed confidence in the future of cricket and extended his best wishes to the ICC and the global cricketing fraternity.

(With inputs from agencies)