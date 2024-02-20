Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad banned by ILT20 for 12 months

Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad has been banned for 12 month by UAE-based ILT20 league for failing to sign a retention agreement with Sharjah Warriors. Noor is the second Afghan player to be banned by the league after his countryman Naveen-ul-Haq. The ban was initially of 20 months but has been reduced to 12 on account of Noor being a minor at the time of signing the agreement.

According to an ILT20 statement, Noor was sent a retention notice on the "same terms and conditions in accordance with the Player Agreement terms" but after he refused to sign, Sharjah Warriors approached the league body. A hearing was held and the Afghan was handed a ban.

In first season, Noor played seven games for Warriors and took four wickets at an average of 37 and an economy of 7. The bowler instead joined SA20, just like Naveen did after not signing the retention with Warriors.

Naveen banned 20 months by ILT20

Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq was banned by the United Arab Emirates-based ILT20 for 20 months in December last year. The ban comes after Naveen failed to sign the retention agreement with Sharjah Warriors - the side for which he played in 2023. The ban bars Naveen from taking part in two seasons, 2024 which is scheduled to played in January-February and 2025 as well.

The dispute arose after the Warriors, who had signed Naveen for the 2023 season, sent him a retention notice earlier this year but the Afghan refused to sign it, said a IT20 statement.