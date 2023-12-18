Afghanistan bowler Naveen-ul-Haq banned by ILT20 for 20 months for failing to sign retention agreement

Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq has been banned by the United Arab Emirates based ILT20 for 20 months. The ban comes after Naveen failed to sign the retention agreement with Sharjah Warriors - the side for which he played in 2023. The ban bars Naveen from taking part in two seasons, 2024 which is scheduled to played in January-February and 2025 as well.

The dispute arose after the Warriors, who had signed Naveen for the 2023 season, sent him a retention notice earlier this year but the Afghan refused to sign it, said a IT20 statement.

"Sharjah Warriors approached the ILT20 to intervene in this dispute. The ILT20 first initiated a mediation process through an independent third-party mediator, however the mediation failed," the statement read further.

"We do not take pride in making this announcement but all parties are expected to comply with their contractual commitments and recognize that non-compliance can cause damage to the other party," ILT20 chief executive David White said, who is also a member of the league's disciplinary committee. "Unfortunately, Naveen-ul-Haq failed to honour his contractual obligations with the Sharjah Warriors and as such the league had no option but to impose this 20-month ban on him.

"The disciplinary proceedings against Naveen were conducted in a transparent manner and both parties involved were given opportunities to prepare and present their submissions," he further added.

The fast bowler, however, has signed with the Durban's Super Giants to play in SA20 - South Africa's domestic T20 tournament. The side is owned by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants, of which Naveen is already a part.