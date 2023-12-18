IPL 2024 likely to start from March 22; final dates after 2024 general election polling dates confirmation

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is expected to be played from March 22 next year. The tournament will go on till end of May, right before the start of the ICC T20 World Cup in June. The IPL 2024 is expected to serve as the platform for potential players to present their case for selection in the T20 World Cup for their respecting countries.

The developments were first reported by the ESPNCricinfo which also said that the finals dates will be announced once the Election Commission of India announces the dates for next year's general election.

As of now, the franchises are preparing for the mini-auction which is scheduled to take place on Tuesday (De. 19) in Dubai.

A total of 333 players will go under the hammer. Among these players, there are 214 Indian and 119 overseas players, of which two players are from associate nations. Moreover, the IPL 2024 Auction will feature 116 capped and 215 uncapped players. The ten franchises have to fill 77 slots, including 30 reserved for overseas players.

Here's the remaining amount left for all the teams at the auction:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): ₹23.25 crore

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): ₹31.4 crore.

Mumbai Indians (MI): ₹17.25 crore.

Gujarat Titans (GT): ₹38.15 crore

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): ₹13.15 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): ₹32.7 crore

Rajasthan Royals (RR): ₹14.5 crore

Delhi Capitals (DC): ₹28.9 crore

Punjab Kings (PBKS): ₹29.1 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): ₹34 crore

Here's the number of slots available for each team:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Total: 7, overseas: 4

Chennai Super Kings (CSK): Total: 6, overseas: 3

Mumbai Indians (MI): Total: 8, overseas: 3

Gujarat Titans (GT): Total: 7, overseas: 2

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Total: 6, overseas: 2

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Total: 12, overseas: 4

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Total: 8, overseas: 3

Delhi Capitals (DC): Total: 9, overseas: 4

Punjab Kings (PBKS): Total: 8, overseas: 2