AB de Villiers makes BOLD PREDICTION on Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli's participation in T20 World Cup next year

Former South Africa player AB de Villiers thinks that India batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be willing to play the ICC T20 World Cup next year and win. The tournament is scheduled to be played in June 2024 and will be co-hosted by USA and Caribbean.

"We just have to see them there (Rohit & Virat). It's all about their hunger. Do they have the hunger to go there and win the T20 World Cup? I think so. I cannot speak on their behalf but I think they will want to go there and win," said de Villiers on his YouTube channel.

India are currently in South Africa for a full-format tour which comprises three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, however, have decided not to be a part of white-ball leg of the tour. Their non-participation gave air to speculations of both batters not going to be part of India's T20 World Cup squad next year.

De Villiers, however, believes that the duo is going to be there as it is a short tournament.

"T20 World Cup is a short tournament and you do set yourselves up to have another chance of winning a World Cup. So I do see them going there," he said.

Notably, India recently reached the final of ODI World Cup 2023 under Rohit's captaincy and the semifinal of 2021 T20 World Cup as well. He had taken over the leadership role from Virat Kohli, who had quite in 2021 from the position in T20I to manage workload.

As for the tour of South Africa, Suryakumar Yadav has been appointed as the T20I skipper while KL Rahul has been given the role for ODIs which will follow after.