Pakistan batter Saud Shakeel recently did what the national team has been doing for quite some time now - caught napping as the game moves on. Shakeel's instance, however, only impacted him mostly and the team to some extent as he was given time out for arriving late on the crease during the domestic President's Trophy.

Advertisment

The incident happened on day 2 (Mar 5) of the domestic red-ball tournament final between State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and PTV. The SBP were going good at 128/1 when Umar Amin and Fawad Alam fell to Muhammad Shahzad on consecutive balls.

Also Read: 'Wait for a couple of days': NZ in limbo for Champions Trophy final over injury to bowler who took five-for in group-stage vs India

Caught unware, Shakeel reached the crease beyond the stipulated time of three minutes. As soon as he arrived, opposition captain Amad Butt appealed and Shakeel was given time out. He became only the seventh batter to be given time out in history of first-class cricket.

Advertisment

After Shakeel departed, Shahzad dismissed Irfan Khan on the fist ball and completed his hat-trick as SBP were reduced to 128/5 from 128/1 in space of three balls.

The game was also played in unique situation - in overnight format. The final began on Mar 4 - after the holy month of Ramazan started. During the month, devout Muslims keep fast (no food or water) throughout the day for 30 days and only eat post sunset and before sunrise.

Keeping in mind the heat during the day time coupled with no food or water situation, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) kept the timings of the game from 7:30 pm to 2:30 am (next day).

Advertisment

As for the match, PTV bowled out SBP for 205 in the first innings after getting an opening. For SBP, Imran Butt top scored with 89 while his opening partner Rameez Aziz contributed 40 runs. For PTV, Shahzad took 5/22 and Ali Usman took 2/10.