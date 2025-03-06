New Zealand won their semi-final against South Africa in the Champions Trophy on Mar 5 in Lahore, Pakistan but they may lose pacer Matt Henry to an injury. New Zealand face India in the final on Mar 9 in Dubai - a venue where the Kiwis lost in the group-stage four days ago to the same opponent. Henry was the best Kiwi bowler in the match - taking 5/48 albeit in a lost cause.

Advertisment

“Have to wait and see how Matt Henry's shoulder is. It's a bit sore, we have to wait for a couple of days and see,” Santner said in the post-match presentation after the win.

Also Read: 'Not over 350': SA skipper Bavuma says target was 'above-par' for them to chase in Champions Trophy semis vs NZ

Henry hurt is right shoulder in the 29th over while trying to catch a fly-ball off Heinrich Klaasen in the match against South Africa. He was seemingly in pain after that. And if he doesn't recover in time, it could prove to be a massive blow for the Kiwis who take on India in the final clash on March 9 in Dubai.

Advertisment

'Choking' Miller backs Kiwis to beat India

David Miller, who scored unbeaten 100 but couldn't take his team South Africa home in the semis, has backed the Kiwis to beat India in the Champions Trophy final. This is the third consecutive ICC tournament when they have suffered a heartbreak or how some fans would see: 'choked again'.

They lost in the semis of 2023 ODI World Cup semis against Australia and against India in the T20 World Cup 2024 Final before losing another semi-final on Wednesday (Mar 5). There next hope will be to win the WTC 2025 Final later this year against Australia.

Advertisment

"I'll be honest with you. I think I'll be supporting New Zealand," Miller said at the post-match presser.

"It's not easy chasing 360 [363] even if it's a good wicket. There was no dew, so I think the wicket just deteriorated as the game went on. They spun the ball a lot more than us. It's just they got a little bit more purchase out of the wicket,” Miller said.