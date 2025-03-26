There's no par score - this is what Punjab Kings bowler Arshdeep Singh had to say after defending 27 runs in the final over against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 match on Tuesday (Mar 25). PBKS had posted 244 runs in 20 overs but managed to win only by 11 runs - showing the level power hitting has reached in the cash-rich T20 league.

In the ongoing season, five matches have been played with each team playing at least one match and six of them have already breached 200-run mark. The season has seen six 200+ scored in the 10 innings with the highest being 286/6 by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in only the second match of the IPL 2025.

The average first innings score in IPL 2025 has been 213/7 at a run-rate of 10.65 with the highest being 286/6 by SRH. Out of five matches, three teams have managed to breach the 200+ score in the first innings - 286 by SRH vs Rajasthan Royals, 208 by Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals and 244 by PBKS vs GT.

Out of these three, two time the team batting first have won while the team batting second have won the remaining two games where the chase was less than 200.

In the second innings, the average score has been 204/6 with the highest being 242/6 by Royals albeit in a losing cause against SRH. The three teams which have scored in excess of 200+ in second innings are - Royals, DC (211 vs LSG) and GT (232 vs PBKS). Only DC though, have managed to win and that too barely by one wicket.

A total of 58 sixes have been hit by the teams batting first in the IPL 2025 - which translates to roughly one six every two overs. While batting second, 61 sixes have been hit which shows that the batters have not been sparing bowlers now matter the score, conditions or pressure.

If the trend continues, the season is poised to have many more runs fests in the coming games - more than 70 of them.