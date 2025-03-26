Punjab Kings (PBKS) coach Ricky Pontign has revealed that it was bowler Vijaykumar Vyshak who changed the game in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday (Mar 25). PBKS had posted a daunting total of 244 which GT almost but chased down in 11-run loss.

Vyshak was brought in as an impact player for PBKS and changed the complexion of the game. He gave away 28 runs in his three overs, including the high-pressure penultimate over of the chase. Vyshak only conceded 18 runs in the 19th over, leaving Arshdeep 27 runs to defend in the last over.

"While sitting in the dugout, I was like they need 13 or 14 runs an over and I sent the message to Shreyas and asked what do you want to do and he straight away said, just get Vyshak out here. He will nail a couple of overs at yorkers and we will close the game and Vyshak was the one who changed the game," said Ponting in a release by the franchise.

The bowler himself felt pretty good about his performance during which he gave away only 10 runs in his first two overs in a game where more than 450 runs were scored.

"It's a surreal feeling when you win the game, especially when you do it for the team in that situation, it really feels good and you can go to bed with a lot of happiness. I have learnt a lot today as well and it's a great lesson for me. Though, I was running around, I didn't know until we started bowling that I might be an impact player. I am really glad I got this opportunity and won it for the team," Vyshak said.

PBKS next play Lucknow Super Giants on April 1 in an away game.