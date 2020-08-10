Zomato starts period leaves in bid to tackle 'stigma'

In a bid to tackle "stigma" around the issue, Indian restaurant aggregator and food delivery company Zomato has allowed women employees to take leaves up to 10 days in a year for menstruation.

Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said female and transgender staff would be entitled to one day of leave for each menstrual cycle.

"There shouldn't be any shame or stigma attached to applying for a period leave. You should feel free to tell people on internal groups, or emails that you are on your period leave for the day," said Goyal in an email reply that was shared publicly by Zomato.

Urging people who faced "unnecessary harassment" or "distasteful comments" for taking offs during the period to speak up, Zomato founder said women need to be supported to build a "collaborative culture".

"I know that menstrual cramps are very painful for a lot of women — and we have to support them through it if we want to build a truly collaborative culture at Zomato," Goyal said.

Menstruation remains largely a taboo subject in India, where women experience a lot of difficulties, including lack of hygiene and awareness.

The situation is vulnerable in rural parts where access and the of use of sanitary napkins is not very common.



