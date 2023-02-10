Yahoo Layoffs: Over 20 % staff to be made redundant in Ad-Tech restructuring

Citing major restructuring of its ad tech division, Yahoo, Thursday, announced its plans to lay off over 20% of its total staff. By the end of the year, roughly 1,000 Yahoo ad tech staff would lose their jobs. The restructuring will overall impact about 50% of the company's workforce, Yahoo said. The news of the layoffs at Yahoo was first reported by Axios, Reuters news agency said.

In addition, the move would allow Yahoo, which has been controlled by private equity firm Apollo Global Management (APO.N) since a $5 billion takeover in 2021, to concentrate its efforts and investments on its core DSP, or demand-side platform, ad business. Many advertisers have reduced their marketing spendings in a response to all-time high inflation rates and ongoing recessionary uncertainties.

This year, a number of American businesses, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS.N) and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL.O), have also made thousands of layoffs.

Disney also announced Wednesday that about 7,000 employees will be laid off. This represent 3.6% of Disney's workforce. Last week, Google employees held protests and urged the thousands of their coworkers who had just been let go by Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, to support them.

Google announced one of the biggest layoffs in company's history last month: 12,000 people, or 6% of its global workforce. Microsoft Corp., Salesforce Inc., and Amazon.com Inc., three other significant IT companies, have all lately announced layoffs.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE