WION Business Wrap | Paytm’s rising competition, Toyota’s recent profits and more

Paytm faces regulatory hurdles in India while Walmart, Google seize market opportunity

In the wake of a regulatory crackdown, India's leading digital payments platform, Paytm, finds itself in turbulent waters as retailers express apprehension, opening doors for retail giants Walmart and Google to make significant inroads into the market.

Toyota boosts profit outlook as earnings surge, fuelled by weak yen: Report

Japan's leading automaker, Toyota has revised its full fiscal year profit forecast upwards following robust earnings in the October to December quarter, where profits nearly doubled compared to the previous year.

Nintendo boosts Switch sales forecast, hints at new hardware launch

Nintendo has elevated its full-year Switch sales forecast to 15.5 million units, up from the previous estimate of 15 million units, driven by robust sales during the year-end shopping season.

Paytm CEO Advised by Government: No intervention in RBI clampdown

Following the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) recent restrictions on Paytm, the company's CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, met with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss the matter.

Solar Industry Crossroads: Europe grapples with Chinese imports amid green energy boom

Europe's ambitious journey towards green energy is facing a significant challenge, caught in a dilemma between soaring installations driven by cheap Chinese solar panel imports and the devastating impact on local solar manufacturers.

DBS CEO's pay slashed following digital banking disruptions amid record profits

Singapore's leading lender, DBS Group, reported record-breaking full-year results, yet Chief Executive Officer Piyush Gupta faced a significant reduction in compensation due to digital banking disruptions witnessed last year.

Honda recalls 750,000 US vehicles due to airbag defect, urges prompt action

Honda announced on Tuesday that it is recalling 750,000 vehicles in the United States, citing a potential defect involving airbags that could unintentionally deploy during a crash.

China escalates crackdown on short-selling with stringent measures

In a move to curb short-selling, China's securities regulator announced on Tuesday a series of stringent measures, including the suspension of brokerages from borrowing shares for lending and imposing a cap on the size of securities re-lending businesses.

