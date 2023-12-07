WION Business Wrap | Global aviation emerges optimistc, Dell’s stock rally, Taiwan-China financial ties & more

Global aviation is all set to emerge out of Covid shadow. Here's why

The airline industry is expected to have a significant upturn in 2024, according to optimistic estimates issued by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Dell's stock rally faces reality check as AI demand fails to keep pace

US tech company, Dell’s stock has surged 90 per cent, but investors remain doubtful if the high value is justified by growth that hasn't yet materialised.

Taiwan's financial ties with China unravel as ETF market nears collapse

The world’s largest Chinese bond exchange-traded fund (ETF) market is on the verge of collapsing, indicating the increasing economic and financial divergence between Taiwan and China.

Russian co-founder of crypto exchange Bitzlato pleads guilty to money laundering charges

Co-founder and principal proprietor of the virtual currency exchange Bitzlato, registered in Hong Kong, Anatoly Legkodymov pleaded guilty in a U.S. court for operating a money-transmitting enterprise that handled around $700 million of illicit funding.

McDonald's unveils ambitious expansion plans, aiming for 50,000 restaurants by 2027

McDonald's presented its most ambitious development strategy in 68 years on Wednesday, along with its strategic vision for the future.

Paytm share price falls 18pc amid plans to scale back post-paid loans

Paytm’s share price, dropped by an shocking 18 per cent on Thursday. The company's disclosure of strategic plans to cut down its small-ticket post-paid loans was preceded by this market upheaval.

SpaceX initiates tender offer, eyes valuation of $175 billion in share sale

Elon Musk's SpaceX is looking out for a tender offer that could potentially be worth up to $175 billion for the private space exploration corporation.