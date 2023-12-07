SpaceX initiates tender offer, eyes valuation of $175 billion in share sale

SpaceX, under Elon Musk, is in the process of exploring a tender offer that values the private space exploration company at $175 billion or more.

A Bloomberg report, citing sources familiar with the matter, revealed that discussions are underway regarding insider shares, with the tender offer potentially ranging between $500 million to $750 million. The proposed share price is around $95 per share, though terms and the offer's size may evolve based on interest from both sellers and buyers within the company.

This valuation represents a significant premium compared to the $150 billion valuation SpaceX secured through a tender offer earlier this summer.

SpaceX, headquartered in Hawthorne, California, currently stands as the most valuable start-up in the United States, dominating the commercial space launch services market with its highly successful Falcon rockets.

In addition to its achievements in space launches, SpaceX is recognised for its role in sending payloads into orbit for private-sector clients, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and various government agencies. The company's diverse portfolio includes the revolutionary Starlink service, providing internet from space. Anchored by a growing constellation of satellites in low-Earth orbit, Starlink has contributed to SpaceX's expanding influence in the broader space industry.

While details of the tender offer remain confidential, the move signifies SpaceX's continued efforts to leverage its market dominance and technological innovations to attract investment. The space exploration company has been at the forefront of industry advancements, and this financial manoeuvre further highlights its commitment to pushing boundaries and securing a prominent position in the evolving landscape of space exploration and satellite-based services.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)