WION Business Wrap | Daihatsu’s compensation plans, Libya’s stock market, Thailand’s EV transition & more

WION's Business Desk brings you this daily round up of global stories from the world of business and economy.

Daihatsu announces compensation plans amid production halt due to safety concerns

In the wake of safety concerns leading to the suspension of its Japanese plants, Toyota Motor's subsidiary, Daihatsu Motor, has announced plans to compensate 423 domestic suppliers directly affected by the production halt.

Libya's stock market resumes trading after 9-year hiatus

Libya's Stock Market reopened its doors on Monday in the capital, Tripoli, after being closed for over nine years due to political and security challenges.

Japanese automakers inject $4.3 billion into Thailand's EV transition

In a boost to Thailand's electric vehicle (EV) ambitions, major Japanese automakers are set to invest 150 billion baht ($4.34 billion) over the next five years, according to a Thai government spokesperson.

Putin clears Rosbank's acquisition of Societe Generale's Russian holdings

Russian President Vladimir Putin has given the green light for Rosbank to acquire stakes in key Russian companies previously owned by Societe Generale, according to a decree signed on Sunday.

Yandex's restructuring faces delay, expected to extend into 2024

The anticipated completion of Yandex's restructuring, a Nasdaq-listed Russian tech company is likely to be postponed until early 2024

Bayer breaks losing streak with victory in roundup cancer trial

Bayer has emerged victorious in a Roundup weedkiller cancer trial, putting an end to a troubling five-trial losing streak for the company.

China approves 105 domestic games in shift amid $80 bn gaming industry setback

In a move indicating a potential shift in policy, China approved 105 domestic games on Monday, signalling a softening stance after a recent tightening of industry restrictions resulted in an $80 billion market value loss last week.